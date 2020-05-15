ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy A Quantum Is World's First 5G Smartphone With This Unique Feature

    By
    |

    While the 5G smartphones are gradually making their way into the market, Samsung already has a few models that are available in select markets. Now, the company has come up with a unique 5G smartphone dubbed Samsung Galaxy A Quantum. The highlight of this smartphone is the presence of a quantum random number generator (QRNG).

    Samsung Galaxy A Quantum Features QRNG Chipset

     

    The quantum random number generator chipset has been developed by ID Quantique, which is a subsidiary of SK Telecom. This chipset is the SKT IDQ S2Q000 and it enhances the security of the data in the phone using quantum encryption technology. This helps generate random numbers and create unpredictable secure keys.

    QRNG Chipset Details

    The QRNG chipset comprises a CMOS image sensor and an LED sensor. It detects the light emitted by the diode and generates random numbers for security purposes. These random numbers are provided to services that need both identification and certification including mobile payments. The random numbers generate encryption keys and improve security.

    Samsung Galaxy A Quantum Details

    Talking about the Samsung Galaxy A Quantum, this smartphone is a rebranded Galaxy A71 5G that went official recently. This means that the device arrives with an in-house Exynos 980 SoC, a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED FHD+ display and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

    Running Android 10 topped with One UI, the Samsung Galaxy A Quantum bestows five cameras in total. It has a quad-camera module at its rear with a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP tertiary macro lens and a 5MP fourth depth sensor. The selfie camera unit is a 32MP sensor within the notch at the top center.

    When it comes to other aspects, the Samsung Galaxy A Quantum features a 4500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The device comes in three color options - Blue, Silver and Black.

     

    Price And Availability

    The Samsung Galaxy A Quantum comes in a single storage configuration with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage space priced at KRW649,000 (approx. Rs. 40,000). It is available for pre-booking starting from today and will go on sale from May 22. Those who pre-order the smartphone will get a pair of Galaxy Buds earbuds for free and buyers who choose to buy it after the pre-booking offer will get a discount coupon on the earbuds.

    Read More About: samsung news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, May 15, 2020, 11:05 [IST]
