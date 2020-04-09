Samsung Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A71 5G Announced With Quad Rear Cameras News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After a slew of leaks and speculations, Samsung has announced two new smartphones - the Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy A71 5G. Both these 5G smartphones feature an Exynos 980 SoC, quad cameras at the rear, inbuilt 5G support and an Infinity-O display that houses the selfie camera sensor at the top center of the screen.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G has been launched in three color options such as Prism Cube Black, Prism Cube White, and Prism Cube Pink. On the other hand, the Galaxy A71 5G has been launched in three options with the difference being the Prism Cube Blue instead of pink. The pricing and release date details of these new Samsung 5G smartphones remain unknown as of now.

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G bestows a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Under its hood, this new Samsung smartphone employs a 2.2GHz octa-core Exynos 980 SoC along with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space that can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card slot.

The newly announced Samsung smartphone runs Android 10 topped with Samsung's One UI 2.0. Other aspects of this smartphone include dual-SIM support, an in-display fingerprint sensor, Samsung Pay support, 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 4500mAh battery with 15W fast adaptive charging support.

For imaging, the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G features a quad-camera setup at its rear with a 48MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, a 12MP secondary 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP tertiary depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP fourth macro lens with f/2.4 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Specifications

Both smartphones share some common specifications and features. The Galaxy A71 5G has a similar processor, storage, software, and connectivity aspects as its smaller kin, the Galaxy A51 5G. The difference is that there is a relatively larger 6.7-inch display with an identical resolution.

Also, the Galaxy A71 5G features a similar quad-camera module with the primary sensor being a more capable 64MP unit. The other camera specs remain the same as that of the other device. Even the selfie camera is the same 32MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture. While the battery is of the same capacity, it supports 25W fast charging tech.

