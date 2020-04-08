Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Price Revealed Via New Leak News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung has a bunch of devices up its sleeves which are expected to hit the markets in the coming months. We have been coming across the leaks surrounding the launch of the Galaxy A71 5G and the A51 5G. Now, a new leak surrounding the Galaxy A71 5G has tipped its pricing.

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Expected Price

The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G's pricing has been tipped to be approximately RMB 3,500 which roughly translates to Rs. 37,601 in India via the popular tipster Evan Blass. While this is not the final pricing, the device is said to carry a different price tag for different markets. Until Samsung gives any confirmation on the same, it would be hard to authenticate the leaked price quote.

As for its hardware, the key features were revealed via its TENNA certification listing. The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is expected to launch with the in-house Exynos 980 processor with 5G connectivity support. The device is said to launch with 8GB RAM. But, it hasn't been revealed if there will be any additional variants.

Currently, its display size is not revealed. But, if we believe the rumors, then the handset could be accommodated with a Super AMOLED display offering an FHD+ resolution similar to the standard model. The device is also likely to feature a punch-hole that will house the selfie snapper.

The smartphone is expected to run on the latest Android 10 OS which is expected to be paired up with the One UI 2.0 skin. The device is likely to launch with a quad-rear camera module housing a 64MP primary lens paired with a 12MP secondary sensor. The remaining sensors onboard are said to be a 5MP macro and a 5MP depth lens. A 4,370 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support is likely to drive the unit.

