Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Bags TENNA Certification: Key Features Highlighted News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy A71 is one of the latest mid-range smartphones which has been unveiled for the masses. Following its launch, the rumors surrounding the development of its 5G variant started doing rounds online. The upcoming Galaxy A71 5G has already been certified via various mobile authentication websites. Now, the device has bagged certification from another platform which suggests a launch in the coming months.

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Certified Online

The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G has now been cleared its certification via TENNA in China. The TENNA database has listed some of the primary features which the upcoming 5G Galaxy smartphone will offer. According to the listing, the device will have the company's in-house Exynos 980 5G chipset functioning as the brain of operations.

The chipset will be aided by 8GB RAM, but, the listing doesn't reveal its storage capacity. In terms of software, the Galaxy A71 5G will boot on Android 10 OS layered with One UI 2.0 skin as the standard 4G model. The device will be equipped with a quad-camera setup at the rear which is said to pack a 64MP primary sensor.

Accompanying the main lens could be a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 5MP macro sensor, and another 5MP sensor (likely a depth lens). As of now, the display size and resolution of the device is unknown, but the possibility of the device offering a Super AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution can't be ruled out.

To capture selfies and for video calling, the device is said to accommodate a 32MP snapper upfront. It is said to launch with a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity options.

The handset is said to be backed by a 4,370 mAh battery which will have support for 25W fast charging. The handset has now been certified by multiple platforms, so, we should come across its official launch date sometime soon.

Best Mobiles in India