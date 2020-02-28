ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy A71 5G’s Existence Confirmed Via Bluetooth SIG Database

    Samsung officially unveiled the Galaxy A71 back in December for the masses. The device was launched to cater to the mid-range consumer base looking for affordable smartphones packed with high-end features. The device was introduced with 4G connectivity support but it seems like the company has already started working on its 5G model as well. The Galaxy A71 5G was previously spotted at Geekbench. Now, it has made it to another mobile certification database.

    The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G's moniker has been confirmed via Bluetooth SIG database. The device is listed with the SM-A7160 model number which corroborates with the Wi-Fi Alliance and Geekbench's database. However, the listing doesn't hint at any details on the hardware or software features. But, some of its features had been revealed by Geekbench.

    As per the Geekbench listing, the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G will debut with the Exynos 980 processor. It will have support for 5G connectivity. However, it isn't known if the processor will have an integrated modem or whether it will have dual 5G modes (NA and NSA).

    The Geekbench listing also suggested 8GB RAM, but hasn't shared any details on the storage configuration. Also, it is unknown just yet if the device will be launched in single or multiple configurations. Software-wise, the handset has been listed with Android 10 OS on Geekbench which is likely to be wrapped around One UI 2.0 skin.

    Coming to the benchmark scores, the Galaxy A51 5G had logged 3,078 points in the single-core tests, and 7,346 points in the multi-core tests. The leaks have revealed only the aforementioned details. The details on the remaining hardware are expected to be clear in the coming day. But, we can expect the device to pack similar hardware as the 4G model except for the processor.

    For instance, the device might ship with an Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a 6.7-inch panel size. It could be an FHD+ panel with an in-display fingerprint scanner. At the front, there will be a 32MP selfie camera, while the rear panel might be equipped with a 64MP quad-camera setup.

    Story first published: Friday, February 28, 2020, 14:38 [IST]
