Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Model Likely In Works: Listing Spotted On Geekbench News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung refreshed the Galaxy A series again with the launch of Galaxy A71 recently in India. The device is launched as a successor to the Galaxy A70 and is equipped with features like an Infinity-O Super AMOLED display, 64MP quad-cameras, and a fast-charging supported battery. It was launched with 4G connectivity; however, it seems that the company is now working on its 5G model as well.

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Model Spotted Online

The Samsung Galaxy A71 has stopped by Geekbench indicating 5G connectivity support. The device has been listed with the SM-A7160 model number on the benchmark website's database. The listing has revealed an Exynos 980 processor with 5G support.

The processor will be clubbed with 8GB RAM. It remains to be seen if there will be any additional RAM or storage model announced during the launch. The Geekbench listing also suggests the latest Android 10 OS which is likely to be layered with One UI 2.0 skin. In the benchmark tests, the Galaxy A71 has scored 3,078 points in the single-core and 7,346 points in the multi-core tests.

We are yet to receive concrete information on the specifications and availability of the Galaxy A70 5G model. Also, there is no information available on what kind of changes besides the processor this handset will offer over the standard 4G model.

As for the hardware features of the standard model, the device features four cameras on the rear housing a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. There is a 12MP wide-angle sensor aiding the main lens paired with a 5MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and another 5MP depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture.

It comes with a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The notch is accommodated with a32MP camera for selfies and video calls. The handset is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

via

Best Mobiles in India