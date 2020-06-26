Just In
Samsung Galaxy A01 Press Renders Surface Online: Cheapest Galaxy ‘A’ Smartphone?
Samsung is working on a bunch of smartphones that are expected to hit the shelves in the coming months. The Galaxy A01 is one such model that is under development and has been popping up via leaks consistently. Just recently, the device made it to the Google Play Console database where its key features were revealed. Now, the press renders of the device have been shared via a noted tipster leaving a few to the imagination.
Samsung Galaxy A01 Press Renders Surface Online: Cheapest Galaxy 'A' Smartphone?

Samsung is working on a bunch of smartphones that are expected to hit the shelves in the coming months. The Galaxy A01 is one such model that is under development and has been popping up via leaks consistently. Just recently, the device made it to the Google Play Console database where its key features were revealed. Now, the press renders of the device have been shared via a noted tipster leaving a few to the imagination.
What Does The Galaxy A01's Leak Press Renders Reveal?
The Samsung Galaxy A01 leaked press renders has been leaked by Evan Blass. Going by the leaked image, the device will likely launch with a textured rear pattern which we haven't seen on any Samsung offering since long. Also, the device can be seen sporting a single camera positioned on the top left corner of the rear panel.
Moving to the front, the device features a dated design with thick bezels; specifically on the top and the chin. Both power and the volume rockers are positioned on the right panel of the handset. Also, this leaked renders confirms two color options including blue and red. It is unknown as of now if we will get to see some more color options or not.
Samsung Galaxy A01 Hardware
As per Google Play Console listing, the Galaxy A01 will arrive with an LCD display that will offer an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1480 pixels and a pixel density of 320 DPI. Under the hood, it could employ the MediaTek MT6739 entry-level chipset. Rumors suggest that the processor will be combined with PowerVR GE8100 GPU and 1GB RAM.
We are yet to get details on the storage capacity. But looking at the leaked specs, it could be a possibility that the device ships with at least 16GB storage. The details on the camera specifications are also unknown. It is however confirmed to ship with Android 10 OS layered with OneTouch UI 2 skin.
Looking at the leaked spec-sheet, the Galaxy A01 seems to be an entry-level device. It's good to see that the company is considering bringing a basic smartphone for the masses. It is likely to launch with a cheap price tag making it easily accessible to all. It remains to be seen when the company plans on launching this handset for the masses. But, its launch could be likely around the corner.