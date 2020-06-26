Samsung Galaxy A01 Core Key Specs Leak Via Google Play Console Listing News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Among the numerous upcoming smartphones from Samsung are the next-generation Galaxy A and Galaxy M series smartphones. One of the devices is the alleged Samsung Galaxy A01 Core. After a couple of reports in the past, the key specifications of this smartphone have been surfaced online via a Google Play Console listing.

In addition to its specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core listing via Nashville ChatterClass also reveals the possible design of the smartphone. Notably, as the upcoming smartphone is a budget device, we can expect it to be an Android Go smartphone that features thick bezels.

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core Leaked Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A01 Core is believed to be a toned-down variant of the yesteryear model. The device is likely to arrive with a 5.7-inch Infinity-V display with HD+ resolution, an octa-core chipset, a dual-camera setup at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor and a 3000mAh battery.

Going by the Google Play Console listing, the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core is said to make use of an entry-level MT6739WW chipset along with PowerVR GE 8100 GPU and 1GB of RAM. The smartphone is believed to flaunt a usual display with noticeable bezels at the top and bottom.

Furthermore, the listing hints at the presence of a HD+ display of 1480 x 720 pixels resolution and runs Android 10 with One UI out-of-the-box. The other aspect that the listing reveals is Android Go as the Galaxy J2 Core.

What We Expect

As of now, no other detail regarding the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core is known. We can expect further details regarding the upcoming budget smartphone from Samsung to be revealed soon. Though there is no official confirmation regarding the Galaxy A01 Core, we need to wait for an official confirmation from the company regarding the same. Until then, we cannot come to any conclusion regarding this upcoming budget smartphone.

However, as the Indian market is a key one for the company as well as Android Go smartphones, we can expect the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core to be launched in India soon after its global announcement.

