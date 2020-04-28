Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) Android Go Smartphone Announced News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Back in 2018, Samsung announced the launch of an entry-level Android Go smartphone called Galaxy J2 Core. Now, the company has quietly launched the successor of this smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020). Despite being launched after two years, the latest model does not bring many notable improvements for users.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) features higher storage capacity as compared to the previous generation model. The other specifications and features haven't noticed any significant improvement.

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) Specifications

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) is fitted with a 5-inch qHD TFT display with an aspect ratio of 16:9 and a resolution of 960 x 540 pixels. Under its hood, there is an Exynos 7570 quad-core SoC based on 14nm process teamed up with 1GB of RAM. While the first Samsung Android Go smartphone features 8GB RAM, the improved model comes with double the storage space, which is 16GB.

On the imaging front, the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) features an 8MP rear camera sensor along with f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. Despite being an improved variant, the latest offering runs Android 8 Oreo Go edition.

The Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) bundles features such as Samsung Smart applications and lets users install apps or move them to the microSD card. Given that it is a budget smartphone, there isn't a fingerprint sensor on the device. And, it gets the power from a 2600mAh removable battery.

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) Price In India

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) has been launched for Es. 6,299 in three color options such as Blue, Black, and Gold. As of now, the entry-level smartphone is listed on the official Samsung Galaxy e-store but the shipping will debut only after the nation-wide lockdown is lifted in the country.

What We Think

Given that the entry-level Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) is priced at Rs 6,299 and misses out on many key aspects that are seen in similarly priced offerings from rivals such as Xiaomi and Realme, we need to wait to see how well this smartphone faces the competition. Notably, a few budget smartphones come with a capacious battery, dual cameras at the rear and other key aspects.

