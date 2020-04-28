Just In
- 2 hrs ago COVID-19 Crisis: ISRO Extends Helping Hand Towards Health Emergency Operating Center In India
-
- 5 hrs ago These Redmi Smartphones Are Expected To Launch Soon In India
- 13 hrs ago Dish TV Join Hands With MX Player To Offer Free Content Via Android STBs
- 14 hrs ago Battlefield 5 To Receive Its Last Update In June: All You Need To Know
Don't Miss
- Finance Markets Trade Higher, Sensex Crosses 32,000 Points
- News Telangana: Retired Army Major booked for posting fake news
- Sports Ronaldinho maintains his innocence after Paraguay arrest
- Lifestyle Happy Birthday Samantha Akkineni: Five Gorgeous Sarees Of The Jaanu Actress From 2020
- Movies Rakshit Shetty Opens Up About His Childhood And College Days That Eventually Led Him To Cinema
- Automobiles E-Rickshaw Driver Modifies Vehicle To Make It Social Distance Compliant: Mahindra Approves
- Education WHO Launches 'Hand Hygiene' Online Course For Free
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Mizoram In April
Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) Android Go Smartphone Announced
Back in 2018, Samsung announced the launch of an entry-level Android Go smartphone called Galaxy J2 Core. Now, the company has quietly launched the successor of this smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020). Despite being launched after two years, the latest model does not bring many notable improvements for users.
Notably, the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) features higher storage capacity as compared to the previous generation model. The other specifications and features haven't noticed any significant improvement.
Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) Specifications
Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) is fitted with a 5-inch qHD TFT display with an aspect ratio of 16:9 and a resolution of 960 x 540 pixels. Under its hood, there is an Exynos 7570 quad-core SoC based on 14nm process teamed up with 1GB of RAM. While the first Samsung Android Go smartphone features 8GB RAM, the improved model comes with double the storage space, which is 16GB.
On the imaging front, the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) features an 8MP rear camera sensor along with f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. Despite being an improved variant, the latest offering runs Android 8 Oreo Go edition.
The Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) bundles features such as Samsung Smart applications and lets users install apps or move them to the microSD card. Given that it is a budget smartphone, there isn't a fingerprint sensor on the device. And, it gets the power from a 2600mAh removable battery.
Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) Price In India
Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) has been launched for Es. 6,299 in three color options such as Blue, Black, and Gold. As of now, the entry-level smartphone is listed on the official Samsung Galaxy e-store but the shipping will debut only after the nation-wide lockdown is lifted in the country.
What We Think
Given that the entry-level Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) is priced at Rs 6,299 and misses out on many key aspects that are seen in similarly priced offerings from rivals such as Xiaomi and Realme, we need to wait to see how well this smartphone faces the competition. Notably, a few budget smartphones come with a capacious battery, dual cameras at the rear and other key aspects.
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,400
-
34,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,170
-
21,900
-
14,999
-
17,999
-
42,099
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
29,495
-
18,990
-
64,900
-
34,980
-
45,900
-
22,630
-
25,999
-
39,999
-
18,999
-
29,011
-
21,480
-
60,020
-
26,095
-
17,999
-
54,153