Samsung Galaxy A01 With Infinity-V Display Makes A Silent Debut

Samsung Galaxy A series that debuted earlier this year has been extended once again with the launch of Galaxy A01. The company had also recently introduced the Galaxy A71 and the Galaxy A51, both of which are mid-range smartphones. However, the latest device comes as an affordable offering to take on Chinese counterparts like Xiaomi and Realme, etc.

Samsung Galaxy A01 Hardware And Software Features

The Samsung Galaxy A01 is said to carry some traits from the Galaxy M series. The smartphone is equipped with a 5.7-inch Infinity-V LCD display with a 720p HD+ resolution. The bezels around the display are narrow; however, the chin is slightly thick.

The device sports a dual-lens camera module at the rear which accommodates a 13MP primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The other sensor is a 2MP depth lens with an f/2.4 aperture. The cameras are said to support 1080p video recording. The waterdrop notch upfront is packed with a 5MP selfie snapper that has an f/2.4 aperture.

The processor powering the device is unknown, however, it is an octa-core chipset that has four performance cores clocked at 1.95GHz and four efficiency cores clocked at 1.45GHz. It is announced in 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration.

Notably, it supports a dedicated microSD slot that supports up to 512GB memory. It offers a 3.5mm headphone jack, proximity and light sensors, and FM radio as well. While the other connectivity options are not revealed, we expect the device to offer some standard features like dual VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

Backing up the smartphone is a 3,000 mAh battery, however, it is unknown if it supports any kind of fast charging. The Samsung Galaxy A01 has made a silent debut in black, blue, and red color option. As of now Samsung has not revealed its availability in India and the remaining markets, nor has undisclosed the pricing.

