Samsung Galaxy A02 (2021) With MediaTek MT6739 SoC Launched: Price, Features News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung has expanded its smartphone offering with the latest Galaxy A02 (2021). With entry-level specifications, the new Samsung Galaxy A02 (2021) has a couple of resemblances to last year's Galaxy A02. However, the refreshed model features the MediaTek MT6739 chipset and supports Dolby Atmos for an immersive smartphone experience.

Samsung Galaxy A02 (2021) Price, Availablity

For now, the pricing details of the Samsung Galaxy A02 (2021) is still under wraps. The phone is available in several color options like Denim Black, Denim Blue, Denim Red, and Denim Grey. The phone is available in two options of 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 3GB RAM + 64GB storage. The availability of the smartphone is still a mystery, but it is expected to begin shipping soon.

Samsung Galaxy A02 (2021) Features

The new Samsung Galaxy A02 (2021) flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a 720p resolution - just like the last year's model. Going under the hood, the phone draws power from the 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739W chipset paired with up to 3GB RAM and up to 64GB storage.

The processor also includes the PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU. Plus, there is a microSD card slot allowing users to expand the phone's memory up to 1TB. Android 10 with Samsung OneUI handles the software aspect of the Samsung Galaxy A02 (2021).

The camera sensors on the Samsung Galaxy A02 (2021) include a dual-camera setup with a 13MP primary shooter and a 2MP macro sensor. Samsung has included a 5MP camera for selfies and video calling. The smartphone includes several other features like dual SIM support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi support, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and so on.

Other highlights on the Samsung Galaxy A02 (2021) include Dolby Atmos support and the 3.5mm headphone jack. Also, the 5,000 mAh battery with 7.75W charging support fuels the phone. Lastly, the revamped Galaxy A02 measures 164.0mm x 75.9mm x 9.1mm and weighs 206 grams.

Samsung Galaxy A02 (2021): Should You Buy?

Samsung Galaxy A02 (2021) comes with several upgrades as compared to the previous model. With the MediaTek MT6739 SoC, the performance of the smartphone is expected to be smoother, making it a good choice for an entry-level device.

Best Mobiles in India