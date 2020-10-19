Samsung Galaxy A02, Galaxy M02 Get Bluetooth Certification News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We already know that Samsung is working on new smartphones that belong to the Galaxy M and Galaxy A series. Rumors regarding these new smartphones exist for quite sometime and recently the Galaxy A02 and Galaxy M02 made their way to the Norwegian NEMKO website carrying the model numbers SM-A025F and SM-M025F respectively. Now, these upcoming smartphones have received the Bluetooth SIG certification hinting that their launch could be imminent.

What's interesting is that the certifications for both the upcoming Samsung smartphones are contained in the sane certification document. This indicates that these smartphones could be the same phones that are intended for different markets with different monikers.

Upcoming Samsung Smartphones Certified

As per the Bluetooth SIG certification listing, there is no word regarding the specifications of these Samsung smartphones that are on cards. However, a listing of the Samsung SM-A025F on the Geekbench listing reveals what we can expect from the device. Notably, this benchmark listing shows that the smartphone might be equipped with a Qualcomm chipset along with 2GB of RAM and run Android 10 topped with One UI out-of-the-box.

Usually, the Geekbench benchmark listings do not shed light on all the details of the certified devices. And, word is that the Samsung Galaxy A02 could be launched with a 5.7-inch HD+ display and make use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset. Also, it is likely to make use of a dual-camera setup at the rear with two camera sensors - a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary depth sensor.

The other goodies that we can expect to be a part of the Samsung Galaxy A02 include an 8MP selfie camera sensor at the front and a mediocre 3500mAh battery.

What To Expect

While rumors have shed light on the key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A02, there is no word regarding those of the Galaxy M02 as yet. We can expect more information pertaining to these upcoming Samsung smartphones to come to light in the coming days or weeks.

