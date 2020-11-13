Samsung Galaxy A02 Gets Wi-Fi Certification Along With Galaxy M02: Launch Imminent News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy A and the M series have been quite popular across the globe for its power-packed features and affordable price. The South Korean company is further expanding both the series with the Samsung Galaxy A02 and the Galaxy M02. Reportedly, both phones recently received the Wi-Fi certification, suggesting an imminent launch.

Samsung Galaxy A02, Galaxy M02 Wi-Fi Certified

The Samsung Galaxy A02 and the Galaxy M02 were spotted at the Wi-Fi Alliance certification site with the model numbers SM-A025F and SM-M025F, respectively. As spotted by SamMobile, the upcoming two smartphones don't reveal many details except that they now support single-band Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct.

The report also notes the Samsung smartphone-duo will be running Android 10, further hinting at an imminent launch. Both the smartphones are expected to fall in the budget and mid-range segment, so we can expect some basic specifications and features.

Samsung Galaxy A02, Galaxy M02: Expected Features

The Samsung Galaxy A02 and the Galaxy M02 have been ding rounds at the rumor mill for a while now. Reports reveal that there are several similar features on both smartphones. For one, both the Galaxy A02 and the Galaxy M02 are expected to draw power from the Snapdragon 450 chip paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB default storage. Users can most likely expand the storage via a microSD card.

Other details include a 5.71-inch Infinity-V display with an HD+ resolution. The display size might vary for the models. For now, nothing else is known about the upcoming devices. However, the Galaxy A02 made a pitstop at the Geekbench listing and scored 128 under the single-core test and 486 in the multi-core test. The scores sync with the SD 450 chip's performance.

It's also reported that Samsung is throwing in a dual-camera setup for the Galaxy A02 with a 13MP primary lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The Samsung Galaxy M02 could feature a similar dual-camera setup, but with a bigger lens. The phones are also said to include a 3,500 mAh battery. With the Wi-Fi certification, the phone will also include Bluetooth 4.2 and LTE connectivity options.

