Samsung Galaxy A03 Case Renders Leak Revealing Possible Design

The South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to take the wraps off the Galaxy A03, a new entry-level offering soon. It has been tipped that India and Russia could be the first markets to get this new smartphone. Now, a set of case renders of the upcoming Samsung smartphone have hit the web revealing what we can expect from the device in terms of design and looks.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Case Renders Leak

As per the well-known tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has shared a set of case renders of the Galaxy A03. So long we have seen many reports that have revealed the key specs of the smartphone but its looks remained a mystery. Now, these case renders shed light on the design of the handset.

Going by recent reports, the Samsung Galaxy A03 could be positioned relatively lower than the Galaxy A03s that exists in the market. These case renders show that there could sport a different rear design than the existing model. Also, these images make it evident that there could be a teardrop notch at the top of the display and a noticeable chin. The right edge of the device sports a volume rocker and power key while the bottom edge houses a microphone, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a speaker grille and a USB Type-C port.

There appears to be another microphone at the top of the upcoming smartphone in question. It seems to flaunt a square-shaped camera module that houses a triple-camera setup and an LED flash unit. For the uninitiated, the Galaxy A03s flaunts a rectangular camera housing for the triple-camera module.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Rumored Specs

From the Geekbench listing that surfaced online, the Samsung Galaxy A03 is hinted to use a Unisoc SC9863A SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. Also, there is a microSD card slot for additional storage space. Running Android 11 Go Edition, the device is said to sport a 5000mAh battery to power the smartphone. Notably, the Galaxy A03 appears to borrow some key specs from the Galaxy A03s and these include a 5MP selfie camera, a 6.5-inch PLS LCD HD+ display, a triple-camera unit with a 13MP primary sensor.

