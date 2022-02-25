Samsung Galaxy A03 Debuts With 5,000mAh Battery, 48MP Primary Camera; India Price And Sale News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung has announced the budget Galaxy A03 smartphone in the country. The device was originally launched last year in the international market. The phone comes with a dual-rear camera system, Android 11 OS, water-drop notch, and much more. However, the international variant of the Galaxy A03 is available in three storage options, while the Indian model comes with two storage configurations.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Specifications In India

The Samsung Galaxy A03 flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Infinity-V TFT display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Upfront, it features a 5MP selfie camera sensor and there is a dual rear camera setup at the rear panel which includes a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor along with an LED flash.

Camera features include Live Focus, Beauty Mode, and a Smart Selfie Angle. The phone runs on Android 11 with One UI Core 3.1 on top and packs a 5,000 mAh battery unit. Under the hood, Samsung has used the octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC which is coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage that also supports an additional storage expansion via a microSD card slot.

For connectivity, the Galaxy A03 supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device also comes with Dolby Atmos support.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Price And Sale In India

The Samsung Galaxy A03 has been launched starting at Rs. 10,499 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option will cost Rs. 11,999. The device will be available in black, blue, and red colors via Samsung.com, online channels, and other retail outlets. However, the exact sale date is yet to be revealed.

Samsung Galaxy A03: Worth Buying?

As an entry-level phone, the Samsung Galaxy A03 offers decent features such as a large battery, a 1TB storage expansion option, and multiple camera features. However, smartphones like the Tecno Spark 8C and the Moto E40 are offering better features at the same price range. The latter comes 90Hz punch-hole display and a triple camera system.

