Tecno Launches Spark 8C With 6.6-Inch Display, Android 11 Go Edition; Everything You Need To Know

Tecno, the Chinese cell phone producer has come up with another smartphone called the Tecno Spark 8C. The recently launched device is the furthest down the line expansion to the Tecno Spark 8 series. The brand is known for its cell phone choices in the reasonable classification. Tecno Spark 8C accompanies some feature highlights, for example, TS sound system sound, a waterdrop-style show score, and NFC support.

It is the brand's fifth phone under the Spark 8 series. It had first declared the Spark 8 in September 2021, trailed by the Spark 8P, 8 Pro, and the Spark 8T.

Techno Spark 8C Specifications

The Tecno Spark 8C has been mentioned on the company's regional websites, indicating that it will be released with a 6.6-inch HD+ (7201 x 612 pixels) Dot Notch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device runs on Android 11 Go with HiOS layered on top.

The device's processor is not listed on the websites, although estimations imply that it is most likely the octa-core Unisoc T606 chipset. The smartphone appears to be available in 2GB and 3GB RAM choices on the Tecno Nigeria website, but only 4GB RAM on the Tecno Thailand website.

The Tecno Spark 8C comes with a dual rear camera arrangement that includes a 13MP primary sensor, an AI lens, and an LED flash. The smartphone has an 8MP selfie camera sensor with a selfie light on the front. For further security, this module has a fingerprint scanner on the back.

DTS stereo sound, a waterdrop-style display notch, DTS surround sound, and NFC connectivity are all included in the Tecno Spark 8C. 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB port are among the connectivity choices. An accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor are among the installed sensors.

The Spark 8C supports the bokeh effect, AI scene recognition, panorama, HDR mode, AR stickers, and 1080p time-lapse photos, among other photography capabilities. It's powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that can charge at 10W.

Techno Spark 8C Price And Availability

The price of the phones has not yet been declared, although it has been listed on the company's Thailand and Nigeria websites. The estimated price for Tecno Spark 8C is Rs. 15,000. Diamond Grey, Iris Purple, Magnet Black, and Turquoise Cyan are among the handset's colour possibilities. The Tecno Spark 8 series has always been budget-centric, with the most recent standard Tecno Spark 8 being sold in India for Rs 7,999.

