Samsung Galaxy A03 India Launch Tipped: What To Expect?
Samsung just unveiled the flagship Galaxy S22 series smartphones. While the company is gearing up to release these smartphones in the global markets, it is also prepping to take the wraps off new Galaxy A and Galaxy M series devices in the coming months. One of the upcoming smartphones is the Samsung Galaxy A03.
Samsung Galaxy A03: What To Expect?
As per a report by 91Mobiles, the upcoming Samsung smartphone is speculated to be an entry-level offering. The device is tipped to be launched soon in India. The report has also revealed the key specs and pricing details of the smartphone. It is claimed that the smartphone could be launched in the country by the end of this month or early March.
For the uninitiated, the smartphone is already available in the Vietnamese market. Going by the pricing of the smartphone in Vietnam, it is tipped to be priced at VND 2,990,000 (approx. Rs. 10,000) for the entry-level variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and VND 3,490,000 (approx. Rs. 11,500) for the high-end variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM.
However, the report speculates the alleged Samsung Galaxy A03 could be priced around Rs. 12,000 in India. An official confirmation about the arrival of its device and its possible pricing is yet to be revealed. It is obvious that the device could be priced relatively more expensive in India. While the global variant comes in three color options - Black, Dark Green and Red, the Indian market is likely to get Red and Black variants.
When it comes to specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A03 model in India is speculated to arrive with the same specifications as the Vietnamese variant. It flaunts a 6.5-inch IPS display with an HD+ screen resolution. The other aspects of the Galaxy A03 include a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor and a 5MP selfie camera sensor.
Under its hood, the upcoming Samsung smartphone is powered by a Unisoc T606 processor teamed up with 3GB and 4GB of RAM. A 5000mAh battery powers the device topped with One UI as usual.
