Samsung Galaxy A03s Price Leaked Online; Could Start From Rs. 11,499 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy A03s, the successor of the Galaxy A02s launch is just around the corner. Recently, color variants and detailed features of the device were revealed online. Now, fresh info has brought the pricing details of the upcoming Galaxy A03s into light. The phone will be the brand's entry-level offering which is said to be available in two storage configurations.

Samsung Galaxy A03s Price Leaked

The pricing details have been reported via 91mobiles (via offline retailer). As per the report, the Samsung Galaxy A03s will start at Rs. 11,499 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model, while the high-end 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model will cost Rs. 12,499.

Interestingly, the phone was also leaked with a 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM model. So, it remains to be seen whether this variant will make its way in India or not. Further, the Galaxy A03s will be available in white, black, and blue color options.

Samsung Galaxy A03s Features We Known So Far

The Samsung Galaxy A03s is said to sport a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1600) TFT Infinity-V display with 269 PPI and 16 million colors. The phone will be powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor. The Google Play Console listing revealed the processor will be the MediaTek Helio P35.

The onboard storage of the device is believed to support an additional storage expansion via microSD slot.

Moreover, the Galaxy A03s will run Android 11-based One UI Core 3.1 and pack a 5,000 mAh battery; however, the charging capabilities are still unknown. Since it will be a budget phone so we expect it will come with a standard 10W charging tech.

The camera department will be handled by a triple rear camera system consisting of a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, the handset will feature a 5MP front-facing camera.

How About The Competition?

If the leaked price is to be believed, it will be tough competition for the Samsung Galaxy A03s. In this price range, now brands like Redmi and Realme are offering more advanced features such as a higher refresh rate, more powerful processor, and 5G connectivity. Even the Galaxy M12 and the F12 are also packed with more advanced features at this same range. As far as launch is concerned, Samsung has not shared any details regarding the launch.

Best Mobiles in India