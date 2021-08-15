Samsung Galaxy A03s Detailed Features Revealed: Everything You Should Know News oi-Tanaya Dutta

We already know the Samsung is gearing up for the launch of the successor of the Galaxy A02s dubbed the Galaxy A03s. The handset was recently spotted on Google Play Console, revealing its design and some features. Now, the latest development has revealed the detailed specifications and render of the Galaxy A03s. Let's dive into details.

Samsung Galaxy A03s Full Specifications Revealed

The features of the Samsung Galaxy A03s comes on the light via 91mobiles (courtesy Ishan Agarwal). The new render of the smartphone has also revealed the color options of the Galaxy A03s. However, the launch date of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A03s is still under wraps.

Samsung Galaxy A03s Features We Known So Far

As per the report, the Samsung Galaxy A03s will have a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1600) TFT Infinity-V display with 269 PPI and 16 million colors. The device will be powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor. The report does not mention the exact name of the chipset. However, the Google Play Console listing revealed the phone will ship with the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset.

The chipset will be paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that is believed to support an additional storage expansion. Moreover, the Galaxy A03s will run Android 11-based One UI Core 3.1. There will be a triple rear camera module including a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the phone will have a 5MP front-facing camera.

Additionally, the Galaxy A03s will pack a 5,000 mAh battery unit and will be available in white, black, and blue color options. As far as the price is concerned, the smartphone is said to come in Europe with a starting price of EUR 150 (around Rs. 13,200) for the 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM variant.

Samsung Galaxy A03s: Coming To India?

In July, the Galaxy A03s with the model number SM-A037F/DS was spotted on the BIS certification which makes us believe the device will arrive in the country after its international debut. However, it will be better to take this as speculations until the brand confirms anything.

