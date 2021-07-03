Samsung Galaxy A03s India Launch On Cards; Expected Features, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy A03s is going to be the next A-series smartphone from the South Korean brand. Samsung has recently announced the Galaxy A22 in Inda. Now, the India launch of the Galaxy A03s seems to be around the corner as the handset has received BIS certification.

The smartphone was spotted with the model number SM-A037F/DS. The listing has not shared any key details of the device. However, previously leaked renders have given us much information about the Galaxy A03s. Let's dive into details.

Samsung Galaxy A03s Expected Features And Design

In May, the renders revealed that the Galaxy A03s will have a similar design as the Galaxy A02s which was launched in India as the Galaxy M02s. The Galaxy A03s is said to sport a V-shaped notch for the front camera sensor. At the rear, there will be triple cameras placed into a square-shaped module along with an LED flash.

Moreover, the Galaxy A03s will likely to flaunt a 6.5-inch display and the camera sensors are expected to include a 13MP primary sensor and a pair of 2MP lens which could be macro and portrait sensors. For selfies, the phone might get a 5MP shooter at the front. Other features will include a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for connectivity.

The battery capacity and processor name are still unknown. Additionally, the leaked features are almost similar to the Galaxy A02s. So, we expect the successor A03s might come with a different chipset and fast charging capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy A03s Expected Launch Timeline

The launch date is yet to be announced. However, we expect the brand could launch the smartphone by this month. Further, the upcoming Galaxy A03s is expected to be an entry-level offering from Samsung which can be a great alternative to the smartphones like the Realme C15 and the Tecno Spark Go 2021 smartphones.

Now, Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy F22 in India which has been set for July 6. The Galaxy F22 with a 6,000 mAh battery and 48MP quad cameras is said to be the rebranded version of the Galaxy A22.

Best Mobiles in India