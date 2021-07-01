Tecno Spark Go 2021, Android Go Smartphone Launched In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As promised earlier, Tecno has announced the launch of a new entry-level smartphone in India. Well, the talk is about the Tecno Spark Go 2021, which comes as the sequel to yesteryear's Tecno Spark Go. Similar to its predecessor, this new Tecno smartphone is also an Android Go edition device.

A few days back, it was confirmed that the Tecno smartphone will be launched in India this month as the online retailer Amazon India created a dedicated microsite for the smartphone. Furthermore, the microsite revealed the key specifications and features of the Tecno Spark Go 2021.

Tecno Spark Go 2021 Specifications

When it comes to the specifications of the Tecno Spark Go 2021, the smartphone bestows a 6.52-inch display with a waterdrop notch and HD+ resolution. As it is an entry-level smartphone, it doesn't come with any fancy refresh rate and has a 60Hz panel. At the front, the smartphone bestows an 8MP camera within the notch to capture selfies.

Moving on to its rear, there is a dual-camera setup at the top left corner comprising a 13MP camera sensor and an AI lens. As of now, there is no word regarding the processor that powers the smartphone but it is teamed up with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. Also, there is a microSD card slot supporting expandable storage space. Besides these, a 5000mAh battery fuels the Tecno Spark Go 2021 and ensures that the lights are turned on.

For connectivity, it has all the necessary aspects such as dual SIM support, a USB port, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Also, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. Notably, it is an improvement to see a fingerprint sensor while its predecessor missed out on it.

Tecno Spark Go 2021 Price In India

The Tecno Spark Go 2021 has been launched in a single storage configuration and is priced at Rs. 7,299. Notably, there will be a limited period introductory discount, which will take its cost down to Rs. 6,999 on the first sale, which is slated for July 7 at 12 PM via Amazon India.

Given that the Tecno Spark Go 2021 is an Android Go smartphone priced at Rs. 7,299, it will be pitted against rivals including the latest entry-level phones running the same OS from Lava and Samsung and other entry-level rivals from Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, and others.

