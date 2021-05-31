Samsung Galaxy A03s Renders Reveal Design; Triple Cameras, Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung launched the Galaxy A02s in India as the Galaxy M02s. Now, the successor of the Galaxy A02s smartphone seems to be on the cards dubbed as the Galaxy A03s. The features and renders of the Galaxy A03s have been revealed by 91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster @OnLeaks.

As of now, there are no leaks and official info regarding the Galaxy A03s. However, if the brand is indeed working on the Galaxy A03s, we can expect the device to soon visit multiple certifications.

Samsung Galaxy A03s Design

Going by the renders, the upcoming smartphone might get a similar design as the Galaxy A02s. However, the upcoming model will support a USB Type-C port instead of a micro-USB port featured on its predecessor. Besides, you will get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Galaxy A03s.

Moreover, the phone is seen with a V-shaped notch for the front camera sensor. At the rear, the triple cameras will be placed into a square-shaped module along with an LED flash.

Samsung Galaxy A03s Expected Features

The Galaxy A03s is said to come 6.5-inch display which is expected to be an LCD panel. The camera sensors will include a 13MP primary sensor and a pair of 2MP lens which could be macro and portrait sensors. For selfies, the Samsung Galaxy A03s is also said to sport the same 5MP shooter as the Galaxy A02s. Lastly, the phone will measure 166.6 x 75.9 x 9.1mm and also have a 3.5mm audio jack.

Features like battery, capacity, and the processor name are still under wraps. Considering its predecessor, we expect the successor to pack the same 5,000 Ah battery. However, this time, Samsung might offer a different chipset and fast charging on the Galaxy A03s.

Samsung Galaxy A03s: Another Budget Offering?

Looking at the features, the upcoming smartphone is believed to be another budget offering from Samsung. The price and launch timeline are also still a mystery. However, considering the leaked features, it is believed to fall under Rs. 15,000 segment.

Moreover, like other Samsung budget smartphones, it might also skip 5G connectivity which can be a drawback for the device, as brands like Realme, Motorola are now offering 5G connectivity, better camera features on their budget smartphones as well.

Best Mobiles in India