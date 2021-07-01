Samsung Galaxy F22 With 48MP Quad Cameras Launching On July 6; Expected India Price And Sale News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is all set to introduce the next F-series device dubbed Galaxy F22 in India. A recent report suggested the phone could arrive in the second week of July. Now, the launch date has finally been confirmed for July 6 at 12 PM via Flipkart microsite. Besides, the microsite has revealed the features and design of the Galaxy F22. Let's dive into details.

Samsung Galaxy F22 Design

The design of the handset is similar to the Galaxy A22, as it is said to be rebranded of the latter. Going by this Flipkart microsite, the phone is seen in a black color variant; however, we expect to get more color variants. At the front, the handset has an Infinity-U display and there is a square-shaped rear camera module along with an LED flash placed outside the module.

Samsung Galaxy F22 Features

The Samsung Galaxy F22 is confirmed to sport a 6.4-inch HD+ sAMOLED display with up to a 90Hz refresh rate. There will be 48MP quad rear cameras and a 6,000 mAh battery will fuel the device, while the Galaxy A22 packs a 5,000 mAh battery. Apart from this, the listing has not shared much more at this moment. We expect other features will be similar to the existing Galaxy A22 model.

So, the phone might ship with the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 48MP main sensor will be assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a pair of 2MP depth and macro sensors. The phone is believed to ship with Android 11 OS and 15W fast charging. Lastly, it could sport a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and standard connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy F22 In India

The Samsung Galaxy F22 is rumored to launch in India below Rs. 15,000, making it an affordable mid-range device. Besides, features like a 90Hz sAMOLED display and a huge 6,000 mAh battery will be the best-selling points for the Galaxy F22 in this price range.

It seems the phone will skip 5G connectivity. So, it can now be a drawback but some features including display, camera, and great battery life will help the device to compete with other smartphones in this price range.

Best Mobiles in India