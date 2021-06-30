Samsung Galaxy F22 India Launch Tipped For July; Expected Price, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

We already know that the Samsung Galaxy F22 is going to be the upcoming F-series device. The India support page of the handset has already gone live. Now, latest info has revealed the launch timeline of the upcoming handset. However, Samsung is yet to confirm this. The Galaxy F22 will sit with the existing Galaxy F12, Galaxy F62, Galaxy F41, and the Galaxy F02s.

Samsung Galaxy F22 India Launch Timeline Revealed

The latest info comes out via a report from IndiaTV (via IANS). As per the report, the Samsung Galaxy F22 will launch in the second week of July; however, it did not mention the exact launch date. The report also suggests the phone could be priced in India under Rs. 15,000.

Samsung Galaxy F22 Expected Features

The upcoming Galaxy F-series phone is said to be the rebranded version of the Galaxy A22 which was originally launched earlier this month in 4G and 5G variants. Besides, a recent report claimed that the Galaxy A22 is selling on offline retail stores for Rs. 18,499. However, Samsung has not shared any word on this.

So, the Samsung Galaxy F22 will indeed the rebranded of the Galaxy A22 we expect similar features as the Galaxy A22. Considering this, the smartphone would be launched with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED HD+ display and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

There will be a quad-camera setup consisting of a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a pair of 2MP depth and macro sensors. Other features will include Android 11 OS and a 5,000 mAh battery with a 15W fast charging. However, the recent report suggests the phone will pack a 6,000 mAh battery.

As the Galaxy A22 is available in both 4G and 5G models, there is a chance Samsung could launch both models for the Galaxy F22 as well. So, the 5G model of the Galaxy F22 could pack the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, a 48MP quad-camera module, and much more.

Samsung Galaxy F22: What We Think

As of now, we do not know whether the brand will launch both variants of the Galaxy F22 in India. If this appears to be true, the Galaxy F22 with 5G connectivity can be a great competitor for smartphones like the Realme 8 5G and the Poco M3 Pro 5G.

