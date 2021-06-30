Just In
- 16 min ago Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Finally Going Up For Sale In India; Why Was It Delayed?
- 1 hr ago Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For June 30; Get Diamond Royale, Weapon Royale Vouchers
- 1 hr ago Realme GT Master Edition 5G Key Specs Out Ahead Of Launch
- 2 hrs ago Want To Win Rs. 25,000? Here Are Amazon Quiz Answers For June 30, 2021
Don't Miss
- Movies Black Widow Critics Review: Scarlett Johansson's Marvel Standalone Film Garners Heaps Of Praise
- News Anil Kant appointed new Kerala Police chief as Loknath Behera retires today
- Automobiles 10 New Tata Electric Vehicles To Be Launched By 2025: Aggressive Electrification Plan Revealed
- Sports Didn't step down as batting coach over argument with Hasan Ali, clarifies Younis Khan
- Lifestyle Toofan Actress Mrunal Thakur Slays It In A Modern Casual-Meets-Formal Outfit; Gives Street-Style Goals
- Finance SBI: You may incur a fee of Rs 15 plus GST on cash withdrawal at SBI ATMs from tomorrow
- Education Karnataka SSLC Model Papers 2021 And Hall Tickets Released
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In July
Samsung Galaxy F22 India Launch Tipped For July; Expected Price, Features
We already know that the Samsung Galaxy F22 is going to be the upcoming F-series device. The India support page of the handset has already gone live. Now, latest info has revealed the launch timeline of the upcoming handset. However, Samsung is yet to confirm this. The Galaxy F22 will sit with the existing Galaxy F12, Galaxy F62, Galaxy F41, and the Galaxy F02s.
Samsung Galaxy F22 India Launch Timeline Revealed
The latest info comes out via a report from IndiaTV (via IANS). As per the report, the Samsung Galaxy F22 will launch in the second week of July; however, it did not mention the exact launch date. The report also suggests the phone could be priced in India under Rs. 15,000.
Samsung Galaxy F22 Expected Features
The upcoming Galaxy F-series phone is said to be the rebranded version of the Galaxy A22 which was originally launched earlier this month in 4G and 5G variants. Besides, a recent report claimed that the Galaxy A22 is selling on offline retail stores for Rs. 18,499. However, Samsung has not shared any word on this.
So, the Samsung Galaxy F22 will indeed the rebranded of the Galaxy A22 we expect similar features as the Galaxy A22. Considering this, the smartphone would be launched with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED HD+ display and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.
There will be a quad-camera setup consisting of a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a pair of 2MP depth and macro sensors. Other features will include Android 11 OS and a 5,000 mAh battery with a 15W fast charging. However, the recent report suggests the phone will pack a 6,000 mAh battery.
As the Galaxy A22 is available in both 4G and 5G models, there is a chance Samsung could launch both models for the Galaxy F22 as well. So, the 5G model of the Galaxy F22 could pack the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, a 48MP quad-camera module, and much more.
Samsung Galaxy F22: What We Think
As of now, we do not know whether the brand will launch both variants of the Galaxy F22 in India. If this appears to be true, the Galaxy F22 with 5G connectivity can be a great competitor for smartphones like the Realme 8 5G and the Poco M3 Pro 5G.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
57,570
-
6,999
-
8,499
-
9,746
-
5,315
-
18,999
-
10,604
-
29,075
-
27,490
-
42,390