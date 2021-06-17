Samsung Galaxy F22 India Support Page Goes Live; Hints Imminent Launch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy F22 India launch seems around the corner as the support page has gone live on the company's website. The Galaxy F22 will be the next smartphone from F-series and a recent report also claimed that the phone could arrive as the rebranded version of the Galaxy A22. Besides, the SIG Bluetooth listing has confirmed the phone will support Bluetooth v5.0. However, the other features of the upcoming smartphone are still unknown.

Samsung Galaxy F22: What To Expect?

The Galaxy F22 with model number SM-E225F has been listed on the Samsung India support website (spotted by Mysmartprice), which suggests at an imminent India launch. The microsite only confirms the model number of the phone. As the Galaxy F22 is said to be a rebranded Galaxy A22 then we can expect identical features from the Galaxy F22. Samsung launched the Galaxy A22 in both 4G and 5G versions earlier this month. So, it remains to be seen which variant will arrive in India.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G has a 6.4-inch S-AMOLED HD+ panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The MediaTek Helio G80 chipset handles the processing paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. For imaging, the 4G model packs a 48MP quad rear camera setup and a 13MP selfie camera sensor. Other features of the phone include a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

On the other hand, the 5G variant of the Galaxy A22 flaunts a 6.6-inch TFT FHD+ display with the same 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset clubbed with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB default storage. Other features of the Galaxy A22 5G include a 48MP triple rear camera module, a 5,000 mAh battery, and so on.

Samsung Galaxy F22 In India

It is not the first time that Samsung will launch a new smartphone as rebranded of its other smartphone. If this appears to be true, the Galaxy F22 is expected to beat smartphones like the Vivo V21 and the OnePlus Nord. However, we can't surely tell anything until the brand confirms the same.

