Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Galaxy A22 4G With 48MP Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched

Samsung has been revamping its Galaxy A series with the latest smartphones - Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and the Galaxy A22 4G models. Despite the similarity in their names, the two smartphones offer several different specifications. Here's everything you need to know about the new Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Features

Starting with the premium, 5G smartphone of the two - the new Samsung Galaxy A22 5G. The smartphone flaunts a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The new 5G smartphone offers a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP depth camera. Plus, there's an 8MP selfie camera housed in the notch.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G draws power from the octa-core Dimensity 700 chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB default storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB. There's a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The new 5G smartphone packs the usual connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor, and so on.

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G Specifications

Next up is the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G, which also includes a similar 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support like the 5G model. However, the 4G smartphone draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio SoC, which is rumored to be the G80 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB default storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 4G flaunts a quad-camera setup with a similar 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro shots. The 4G model also includes a 13MP selfie camera housed in the notch. The device also includes a 6.4-inch HD+ sAMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy A22 4G also packs the usual connectivity options like the 5G model.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Galaxy A22 4G Price, Availability

Samsung has released the 5G and 4G smartphones only in the European market and its availability in other markets is unknown yet. The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is priced at EUR 299 (around Rs. 20,300) for the base model of 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs EUR 249 (around Rs. 22,100).

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is also available 6GB + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, but their pricing hasn't been disclosed yet. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G is available in three models of 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 128GB models. However, their pricing hasn't been revealed yet.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is available in grey, mint, violet, and white color options. The Samsung Galaxy A22 4G is available in similar colors, but skips grey color and replaces it with a black color option. For the asking price, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is an attractive smartphone. Once launched in the Indian market, the smartphone will go up against affordable 5G devices from OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme, and so on.

