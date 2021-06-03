Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Massive Leak; Dimensity 700 SoC, 90Hz Display Confirmed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung is gearing up for the Galaxy A22 series launch. The brand is said to introduce the device in both 4G and 5G connectivity options. The support page for the standard Galaxy A22 4G recently went official hinting at the key features. Now, the 5G variant's full renders and specifications have surfaced online.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Full Design, Specs Leak

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G's full renders and specifications have been revealed by Sammobile. The render images suggest a waterdrop notch display surrounded by slim side borders, but a thick bezel. The report suggests the display would measure 6.6-inches.

It will be an IPS LCD display with 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The leaked render images show a white color option, but other color variants could also be introduced during the launch.

The back panel houses a square-shaped camera module on the upper left comprising three sensors and an LED flash. As per the report, the device will be equipped with a 48MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and another 2MP sensor for depth mapping.

The waterdrop notch upfront is said to accommodate an 8MP camera for selfies and video calling. The device has the volume and the power key on the right panel, while the left panel has the SIM card slot. The power key integrates the fingerprint scanner for security.

The report also reaffirms the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor which has been tipped by previous leaks as well. The handset will ship with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. The device is said to offer up to 1TB microSD card support.

The Galaxy A52 5G will also ship with Android 11-based One UI 3.0 skin as the standard model. The connectivity options besides 5G will include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The Galaxy A22 5G will be using a 5,000 mAh battery unit which will be combined with 15W fast charging.

When To Expect Galaxy A52 5G's Launch?

Currently, Samsung has not revealed the availability details for the Galaxy A22 5G and the 4G model. However, both these smartphones have been out in the wild for a while now. There are possibilities that this device sees its debut this month. We will keep you posted with its arrival details

