Samsung Galaxy A22 4G Support Page Goes Live; Key Chipset, Camera Details Tipped News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung has been ramping up production for several new smartphones. We've been hearing of the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G and the 5G models for a while now. The launch could happen sooner than expected as the support page for the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G went live in Russia.

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G Launch Nearing

This isn't the first time we're hearing of the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G or the 5G model. Samsung has been working on revamping its Galaxy A series with 5G support as well as premium 4G smartphones for markets like India. In this scenario, the hyped Samsung Galaxy A22 4G was spotted on multiple platforms like FCC, Indonesia Telecom, NBTC, and so on.

Now, the dedicated support for the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G has gone live. This can be confirmed because the model number SM-A22FN/DSN appears on the support page, which is the same on all other platforms. That said, the support page on the Samsung Russia page doesn't reveal any other key details.

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G Launch: What To Expect

The smartphone has been spotted several times, giving us an idea of what to expect. The Samsung Galaxy A22 was first spotted on Geekbench where the device was confirmed to draw power from the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. The smartphone was spotted on the benchmarking platform with 6GB RAM and Android 11 OS.

Leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G have also appeared on the internet. Here, the smartphone will allegedly include the signature Infinity-U notch found on most Samsung smartphones. The device could debut in white, black, purple, and green color options. A quad-camera setup at the rear paired with an LED flash has also been tipped.

Reports suggest the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A22 4G will include a 48MP primary lens, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and two 2MP supporting sensors. Plus, a 13MP selfie camera is also rumored. Other details include a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

The rumored Samsung Galaxy A22 is said to flaunt a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with an HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The pricing and the launch date of the device are still under wraps.

(via)

Best Mobiles in India