Samsung Galaxy M22 Key Features Out; Modified Galaxy A22?

Samsung is working on a bunch of Galaxy M smartphones which are likely to debut soon. The Galaxy M52 5G and the Galaxy M22 are amongst the suggested devices. A recent report via Galaxy Club hinted at the launch of the former along with some key specs. Now, the publication has revealed the key features of the Galaxy M22 ahead of the launch.

Samsung Galaxy M22 Key Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M22 will have the SM-225FV model number as per the report. This model number was previously tipped by the Geekbench database. The device is said to feature the MediaTek Helio G80 processor. The report also suggests a 4GB RAM configuration which corroborates with the benchmark listing.

The publication has also revealed the camera hardware which the Galaxy M22 will offer. The device will be launched with a 48MP rear camera. However, it remains to be seen if the device will arrive with a triple or quad-camera module.

The device will have a 13MP camera for selfies and video calling. The display specifications haven't been revealed, however, the device is likely to sport a waterdrop notch display. The report suggests a 6,000 mAh battery but the fast charging capacity remains unspecified.

Is It Tweaked Galaxy A22?

The Galaxy M22 essentially looks like a rebadged Galaxy A22 with some modifications. The processor and camera specification are identical on both handsets and so is the display expected to be. The firmware can also be expected the same, i.e, Android 11 OS wrapped around a custom One UI skin.

The primary distinction between the Galaxy M22 and the Galaxy A22 seems to be the battery. The latter offers a smaller 5,000 mAh battery. So, the battery is one area where the Galaxy M22 brings improvement over the Galaxy A22.

As far as the launch is concerned, the company is currently silent with the details. However, the device is now consistently splashing via leaks that hint at an upcoming launch. Samsung has been pretty aggressive in terms of launches in the Galaxy M and Galaxy A series.

The Galaxy F series is also not left behind. With all these lineups Samsung is making sure the consumers get a wide range of options in the affordable segment.

The upcoming Galaxy M22 is yet another affordable handset by the company which will be competing against the Chinese counterparts in its league. It remains to be seen how well it lives up to the brand's expectation in grabbing the audience's attention.

