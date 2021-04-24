Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Spotted On Geekbench: What To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung has lined up a slew of smartphones to be launched in the coming months. In addition to the Galaxy M42 5G, which is all set to be launched in India on April 28, the company is also eying to bring a few other devices in the Galaxy M and Galaxy A series. Now, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has been spotted on the Geekbench database.

Besides this, we recently saw the leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G. It showed the possible color options and design of the upcoming smartphone. Also, these renders revealed the presence of a triple-camera setup at the rear. Previous reports have hinted that the smartphone might arrive in both 4G and 5G variants.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Geekbench Listing

Going by the Geekbench listing via SamMobile, the alleged Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is believed to arrive with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC with the model number MT6833V. The smartphone appears to be listed with 6GB of RAM along with this MediaTek chipset. When it comes to the performance scores, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G seems to have scored 562 points and 1755 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

What Else We Know

From the leaked renders that hit the web recently, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G appears to flaunt a notched display of 6.5-inch screen size housing the selfie camera sensor and a triple-camera setup at the rear. There seems to be a 3.5mm audio jack, relatively thicker bottom bezel and dimensions of 167.2 x 76.4 x 8.7 mm. It is also seen to hit the retail shelves in four color options including Light Green, White, Purple, and Grey.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has been circulating in rumor mills since January last year. The 5G variant of the upcoming Samsung smartphone is speculated to see the light of the day in the second half of 2021 for KRW 2,00,000 (approx. Rs. 13,300). Also, it is hinted to arrive in two storage configurations. Having said that the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is rumored to be launched sometime in the second half of this year, we can expect more details to surface online in the coming months.

