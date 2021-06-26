Samsung Galaxy A22 India Price Leaked; Specifications, Availability, And More News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy A22 model in the country. The 5G variant was recently spotted on Samsung India's website. Now, the latest info has revealed the price and features of the Galaxy A22 4G model. 91mobiles has exclusively revealed the price of the smartphone via an offline retail source.

The report also states the phone is currently available for purchase through retail outlets. However, there are no details regarding online availability. Besides, we expect the 5G variant will also be available soon in the country. However, Samsung has not shared any word on this. To recall, the Galaxy A22 was launched in both 4G and 5G variants earlier this month.

Samsung Galaxy A22 India Price Revealed

As per the leaked poster, the Galaxy A22 will cost in India Rs. 18,499 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. It also reveals that the Samsung Care package will include free home delivery, Samsung Finance+, and Samsung Care+.

Samsung Galaxy A22 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A22 has a 6.4-inch HD+ sAMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that also support additional storage expansion of up to 1TB. The smartphone was launched in three storage variants. So, it remains to be seen whether the other two variants will available in India.

The phone runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. Further, you get a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary camera with OIS support, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and pair of 2MP sensors. For selfies, it has a 13MP front-facing camera. The Galaxy A22 also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy A22: Can Be A Good Buy?

Considering the price, the smartphone has all useful features including a capable processor, impressive camera features, and so on. Besides, the phone has a 90Hz sAMOLED panel which can be a selling point for the Samsung Galaxy A22. However, the lack of 5G connectivity will also be a drawback in this price range.

