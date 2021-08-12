Samsung Galaxy A03s Design, Specs Listed At Google Play Console; MediaTek Helio P35 SoC At Helm News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

A new Samsung budget smartphone is ready to hit the shelves in the Galaxy 'A' series. The rumor mill has been suggesting the Galaxy A03s be under development equipped with an entry-level MediaTek processor. The smartphone will be launched as the successor to the Galaxy A02s which was announced earlier this year. The handset's India launch has been confirmed by the support page listing on the company's official website. Now, the Google Play Console database has confirmed the design as well as some of the specifications

Samsung Galaxy A03s Renders, Design Revealed Via Google Play Console

The Google Play Console listing has revealed the design of the Galaxy A03s fascia. The handset is seen with a basic design with a thick chin bezel and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. The image of the rear panel isn't shared; however, the previously leaked renders suggested a vertical camera module at the top-left. The device is said to be available in black, blue, and white color options.

Moving to the spec-sheet, the Google Play Console listing mentions the MediaTek MT 6765 processor. For the unaware, this chipset is also marketed as the Helio P35 SoC. The entry-level MediaTek processor will be paired up with PowerVR GE 8320 GPU. Notably, the Geekbench database tipped a different processor driving the Galaxy A03s, i.e., the MediaTek Helio G35 processor.

Since both the platforms are popular and are generally updated with the correct specs, it would be hard to guess just yet which processor would actually be driving the Galaxy A03s. It would be clear once the company shares any teaser ahead of the official launch.

The Google Play Console website also hints at a lower RAM capacity than what the Geekbench database suggested, The former hints at 3GB RAM configuration, while the latter suggests a higher 4GB RAM capacity. We might get to see both variants, but we will have to wait for the launch to be sure of this information.

The Galaxy A03s will ship with Android 11 OS which will be topped with a custom One UI interface. Other details such as display, battery, and camera specifications are limited as of now. But we can expect the rumor mill to share some more insight into the hardware soon.

