Samsung Galaxy A03s Price, Renders Leaked Ahead Of Launch: What To Expect?
Samsung is gearing up for the Galaxy Unpacked event, where the popular South Korean company is tipped to launch the next-gen foldable phones. At the same time, the company seems to be working on an affordable smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy A03s has been spotted and could launch pretty soon.
Samsung Galaxy A03s Spotted
Samsung Galaxy A02s debuted earlier this year and the company might be rolling out its successor this month. At least a report by 91Mobile quoting tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore says so. The report says the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A03s will flaunt a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with the Infinity-V cutout.
The display will flaunt an HD+ resolution with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy A03s will allegedly pack the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, which comes as an upgrade from its predecessor. Looking back, the Samsung Galaxy A02s was powered by the Helio P35 processor.
The report further suggests the Samsung Galaxy A03s will include dual cameras at the rear with a 13MP primary camera paired with a 2MP depth sensor. A 5MP front camera is also suggested. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy A03s will allegedly include a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.
Samsung Galaxy A03s Price In India: What To Expect?
The Samsung Galaxy A03s will eventually make its way to India as its support page has gone live on the Samsung India page. Reports speculate the Samsung Galaxy A03s will be priced at EUR 150 (around Rs. 15,369). The Indian pricing will largely vary and could launch under Rs. 10,000. The phone is tipped to launch in white, black, and blue colors.
The sub-Rs. 10K segment in India has multiple options from Xiaomi, Redmi, Realme, and even Samsung. Samsung's Galaxy M series includes a few budget options that fall in this segment. It remains to see how well the Samsung Galaxy A03s runs in the market. That said, Samsung is yet to officially confirm the Galaxy A03s and until then, it's advised to take it with a grain of salt.
Presently, Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphones on August 11. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will also see the launch of the next-gen Galaxy Watch4 series.
