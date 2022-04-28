Samsung Galaxy A04s CAD Renders Emerge Online: What To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Reportedly, Samsung is working on the sequel to the Galaxy A03s, which is an entry-level smartphone from the company. Now, the upcoming model - the Samsung Galaxy A04s is speculated to be on cards and the alleged CAD renders of the upcoming smartphone have been leaked online throwing light on its possible design.

Samsung Galaxy A04s CAD Renders

As per the leaked CAD renders by the well-known tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer aka OnLeaks alongside GizNext, the Samsung Galaxy A04s is believed to sport a waterdrop notch display at the front. The leak reveals that the device could feature a 6.5-inch display, similar to its predecessor. Given that it is an entry-level smartphone, it could come with support for FHD+ resolution.

Moving on to the rear, the Samsung Galaxy A04s could be launched with a slightly tweaked back panel. Similar to the previous generation model, the device could feature a vertically aligned triple-camera setup at the rear. The leaked renders of the upcoming Samsung smartphone show only the lenses from the rear shell and not the entire camera module. Unfortunately, it looks like there is no information on the camera configurations of the device.

At the bottom edge, the Samsung Galaxy A04s appears to flaunt a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille. At the left edge, the smartphone seems to house a SIM card slot. The leaked renders also show that the smartphone could measure 164.15 x 76.5 x 9.18 mm in terms of dimensions. We can expect the specifications of the device to emerge online in the coming days.

Samsung Galaxy A03s Specifications

Given that the Samsung Galaxy A03s is official, here is a recap of the specifications of this device. Running Android 11 with One UI 3.1 Core on top, the smartphone gets its fuel from a 5,000 mAh battery. However, it misses out on fast charging. Upfront, the Samsung Galaxy A03s bestows a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity V TFT screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a resolution 720 x 1600 pixels.

The MediaTek Helio P35 SoC is paired with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage that can also be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. The 13MP main sensor on the Galaxy A03s is assisted by a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. Upfront, a 5MP selfie camera is placed into a V-shaped notch.

The phone also supports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

As the Samsung Galaxy A04s is expected to be unveiled soon, we can expect it to feature relatively improved specs as compared to its predecessor - the Samsung Galaxy A03s. When it comes to the rumored specs, the upcoming smartphone is expected to arrive in multiple storage configurations priced around Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 15,000. It is expected to be an entry-level device as its yesteryear model. Notably, the Galaxy A03s is priced starting from Rs. 11,499.

