Samsung Galaxy A10, A30, Galaxy A50 launch: Watch the live streaming here
Samsung Galaxy A50 has an in-display fingerprint sensor

Samsung is all set to launch three mid-tier "premium-looking" Galaxy A series of smartphones in India, which were recently announced at MWC 2019. The Korean smartphone giant will officially launch the Samsung Galaxy A10, Samsung Galaxy A30, and the Samsung Galaxy A50 smartphones on the 28th of February.

The launch event is scheduled to happen on the 28th of February @ 02:00 PM, just after the launch of the Redmi Note 7 series in India. Catch the live streaming of the launch event here, and here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A series of smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A10

The Samsung Galaxy A10 comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ resolution display with a water-drop notch. The smartphone features an Octa-core chipset with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage.

The device has a single 13 MP camera on the back with an 8 MP selfie camera on the front. Like every other Samsung smartphone, the Galaxy A10 runs on custom Samsung UI, based on Android 9 Pie OS.

Samsung Galaxy A30

The Samsung Galaxy A30 comes with a slightly bigger display compared to the Galaxy A10. The 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display on the Galaxy A10 offers FHD+ resolution with a water-drop notch.

The smartphone has a dual camera setup on the back with a 16 MP primary camera and a 5 MP super wide angle lens, similar to the Samsung Galaxy M20. The Samsung Galaxy A30 is packed with a massive 4000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A50

The Samsung Galaxy A50 is the most advanced smartphone of the lot, which is also the first Galaxy A series smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Just like the Samsung Galaxy A30, the Galaxy A50 comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with an infinity-U notch, offering 90%+ screen-to-body ratio.

The device has a triple camera setup with a 25 MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8 MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5 MP depth sensor. The device is fueled by a 4000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging via USB type C port.