Samsung Galaxy A10s Sale Starts From August 28 - Price, Offers, And Specs News oi-Karan Sharma

Samsung launched its Galaxy A10s smartphone on August 27 in India. Now, the company is making the smartphone available for sale on all the retail stores, e-commerce website, Samsung Opera House, and more. Here are the details:

Samsung Galaxy A10s India Price And Offers

The Galaxy A10s comes in two variants, one with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage priced at Rs. 9,499 and another with 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM which will cost you Rs. 10,499. The smartphone will be up for grabs in green, black and blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A10s specifications

Specification-wise the Galaxy A10s is powered by an unnamed octa-core SoC. Users can also expand the storage up to 512GB via microSD card. On the software front, it runs Android 9 Pie.

The newly launched smartphone packs a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The screen carries a waterdrop notch along with an aspect ratio of 19:9.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy A10s offers a dual-camera setup that comprises a 13MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait mode along with an LED flash. The waterdrop notch houses an 8MP camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is juiced by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery. The smartphone will be up for sale starting today, so if you're interested in buying this phone then you can get to an offline or an online store. However, at the time of writing the article, the smartphone was not listed for online sale on any of the websites.

