Samsung Galaxy A10s To Launch With Faster Processor And Big Battery News oi-Vivek

The Samsung Galaxy A10 is the most affordable A-series smartphone with an infinity-V display from the Korean tech company. Now, the company is likely to launch a refreshed version of the device dubbed as the Samsung Galaxy A10s.

A new report suggests that the upcoming Galaxy A10s will come with a faster processor, bigger battery, and dual rear-facing camera setup. Since the smartphone has already made a few appearances on certification sites like FCC and Wi-Fi, the launch of the Galaxy A10s imminent.

Samsung Galaxy A10s Leaked Specifications

According to the latest leak, the Samsung Galaxy A10s will be powered by an octa-core chipset with a maximum clock speed of 2.0 GHz. As of now (expected to be the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC), there is no information on the amount of RAM or storage available on the device. The smartphone is likely to offer a polycarbonate unibody design, and might not feature a fingerprint sensor.

As for the optics, the Galaxy A10s is expected to carry a dual-camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2 MP depth sensor. Similarly, the selfie camera also gets a resolution bump and comes with an 8 MP sensor including support for Face Unlock.

A 4000 mAh battery will power the Galaxy A10s, which is also a significant upgrade compared to the 3400 mAh battery seen on the Galaxy A10. Like most of the newly launched Samsung smartphones, the Galaxy A10s is likely to launch with Android 9 Pie OS with custom One UI skin on top.

Our Opinion On the Galaxy A10s

The Samsung Galaxy A10 was launched for Rs. 8,490 in India and the device did receive a price cut after a few months. Now, the phone is available for Rs. 7,990. Considering the price of the Galaxy A10, the Galaxy A10s is expected to cost around Rs. 10,000. The Galaxy A10s will be another mid-tier smartphone that has to compete against the likes of Redmi and Realme smartphones.

Via

Best Mobiles in India