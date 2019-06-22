Samsung Galaxy A10s FCC Listing Reveals Design And Key Specifications News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung has been on a launch spree, especially in the affordable market segment with the new Galaxy M and Galaxy A series smartphones. As intended, these smartphones are selling well and are helping the company regain the lost market share. Now, it looks like the company is working on new models that might go official in the coming months.

Recently, we have seen that a new and upgraded Samsung Galaxy M30s is in the making. It is believed to be positioned between the Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M40. Besides this, the company appears to be prepping another device - the Galaxy A10s and its key details have been revealed online.

Samsung Galaxy A10s Spotted On FCC

The alleged Galaxy A10s has been spotted on the FCC database with the model number SM-A107F by NashvilleChatter. The listing shows the design and key specifications of the device. On the design front, it appears to have a tall display and dual cameras at the top left corner accompanied by LED flash. Also, there appears to be a fingerprint sensor at the center of the top rear panel.

Furthermore, it is revealed that the upcoming Samsung smartphone will have a dimension of 157 x 75.8 mm in terms of height and width. The diagonal measurement is said to be 174.3 mm while its thickness isn't known for now. This hints that there could be a 6-inch or taller display. It also reveals that the battery is a 3900mAh unit manufactured by Sunwoda Electronic Co. Ltd.

Samsung Galaxy A10 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A10 launched earlier this year flaunts a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and gets the power from an Exynos 7884 SoC aided by 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space. It features a 13MP rear camera sensor and a 5MP selfie camera and gets the power from a 3400mAh battery.

What We Think About Galaxy A10s

Talking about the Samsung Galaxy A10s, we can expect this smartphone to be launched soon as an upgraded variant of the original Galaxy A10. Previous reports have hinted that it might be launched in India by the end of this month in the offline market. However, we need to wait for an official confirmation from the company regarding this device. And, we do believe that it might be another addition to the portfolio that will sell well.

