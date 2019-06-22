Just In
Samsung Galaxy M30s Geekbench Listing Reveals Key Specs
Samsung brought the Galaxy M series smartphones to its portfolio and this lineup gained immense popularity selling over 2 million units in just a month of its release. This series has four models for now and all these are bestselling due to their features and pricing that makes them on par with their Chinese counterparts.
Soon after the launch of the Galaxy M40 in India, there were reports that the company is gearing up to launch an upgraded variant of the Galaxy M30. It is believed that the device might arrive with better specifications and sit between the M30 and M40. Now, a leaked Geekbench listing shows that the device could be launched with the moniker Galaxy M30s.
Samsung Galaxy M30s Benchmark Listing
The alleged Samsung Galaxy M30s has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmark database with the model number SM-M307F. The benchmark listing shows that the upcoming Samsung smartphone has managed to score 1,680 points in the single-core test and 5.211 points in the multi-core test.
Furthermore, the listing also reveals the key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M30s. Going by the same, we can expect it to arrive with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box topped with Samsung's One UI as the other Galaxy M series smartphones launched till date. It also hints at the presence of an Exynos 9610 SoC paired with 4GB RAM.
Samsung Galaxy M30s Rumors
These specifications and scores revealed by the latest benchmark listing is way beyond the ones of the Galaxy M30. The model that was launched earlier this year comes with Exynos 7885, which is no where near the Exynos 9610 SoC. Maybe, we can expect improved cameras at the front and rear of this upcoming Samsung smartphone and a 5000mAh battery, which the Galaxy M40 missed.
What We Think About Samsung Galaxy M30s
If it is an upgraded variant, then we can expect this upcoming Samsung smartphone to feature a triple cameras at the rear as the original variant and the Galaxy M40. And, it might have an Infinity notch display of a kind to house the selfie camera. However, this a mere speculation and we need to wait for an official word regarding word regarding the same. Maybe we can expect better clarity regarding these in the coming weeks as further reports surface online.
