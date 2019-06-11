Samsung Galaxy M40 Launched – Priced At Rs. 19,990 And Sale Debuts On June 19 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After many rumors and speculations, the Samsung Galaxy M40 has been unveiled. It is the latest mid-range smartphone from the company. The Galaxy M40 has almost similar specifications as the Galaxy A60, which announced back in April. The device comes with many highlights that we have been seeing on some of the recent offerings from various brands.

Samsung Galaxy M40 flaunts an Infinity-O display with an impressive screen space and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.8%. This smartphone runs Android 9 Pie topped with Samsung One UI. As confirmed earlier, the device has triple cameras at the rear and screen sound technology in which the screen will double as the earpiece.

As many other smartphones in the mid-range market segment, this new Samsung smartphone comes with a gradient rear, a fingerprint sensor mounted at its rear, dual SIM card slots and fast charging support. Though it misses out on a 3.5mm headphone jack, the company bundles USB Type-C earphones in the box.

Samsung Galaxy M40 - Specifications

When it comes to specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M40 bestows a 6.3-inch FHD+ Infinity-O LCD display a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under its hood, the smartphone gets the power from a 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC teamed up with Adreno 612 GPU, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. There is a microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB of additional storage space.

For imaging, the Galaxy M40 features triple rear cameras. There is a 32MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and LED flash, a 5MP secondary depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a third 8MP sensor with a 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. At the front, this smartphone has a 16MP selfie camera housed within the notch. The other goodies include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS and a 3500mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Galaxy M40 Price And Launch Offers

The Samsung Galaxy M40 has been launched for Rs. 19,990 and comes in two colors - Seawater Blue and Midnight Blue. The device will go on sale on June 19 via Amazon India and the official Samsung online store.

Talking about offers, there is 100% extra data on recharging with Airtel Rs 249 and Rs. 349 for a period of 10 months consecutively. These plans offer 4GB and 6GB data per day. The Vodafone Idea users can get Rs. 3750 worth cashback in the form of 50 vouchers worth Rs. 50 each and 250GB of additional data split across 18 months offering 500MB per day. And, Jio users will get double data offer (4GB per day) for 10 months on recharging for Rs. 198.

Competition With Chinese Rivals

Notably, this Samsung smartphone brings all the necessary aspects that the Chinese rivals such as Redmi and Realme are offering in their mid-range devices. It will definitely be a challenger to these offerings in the sub-Rs. 20,000 price bracket.