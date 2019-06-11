Just In
Samsung Galaxy M40 All Set To Launch Today In India - Price, Key Features And More
Samsung is ready to launch its Galaxy M40 today in India and the event is scheduled for 6 PM IST in the evening. The highlights of the smartphone will be Snapdragon 675SoC, Infinity-O Display and a lot more. Here is the full information about the smartphone which you don't want to miss before purchasing.
Samsung Galaxy M40 Expected Price And Comparision
Samsung exact pricing of the Galaxy M40 will be revealed at the event only but in a conversation with Gadgets 360 Samsung India's Senior Vice President for Mobile Business Asim Warsi hinted that the smartphone will be under 20k price range. If this turns true then we can get another smartphone to go up against Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1, Realme 3 Pro and Nokia 7.1.
Let's see what the company is going to announce at the launch event. Amazon has already teased the arrival of the smartphone which means the Galaxy M40 will be first available on Amazon India.
Samsung Galaxy M40 Specifications
According to the recent teaser, the Galaxy M40 will arrive with an Infinity-O Display along with a hole-punch camera on it. Hole-punch camera means the smartphone will arrive with a full-view display with no notch and bezels. Rumors suggest that the phone will sport 6.3-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.
On the optical front, the M40 will offer a dual camera setup with the combination of 5-megapixel secondary + 8-megapixel tertiary sensor along with an LED flash. Up front, it is expected to feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera.
The smartphone will pack a 3,500mAh battery and runs on Android 9 Pie with One UI on top.
Let's see what Samsung is going to bring to the table today, and at what price the company will start selling the Galaxy M40 smartphone.
