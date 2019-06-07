Samsung Galaxy M40 Full Specs Leak – Triple Rear Cameras, Notch Display And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung has already announced three smartphones in the Galaxy M series earlier this year. Months after the launch, the company is speculated to be working on the fourth model in the series with the launch of the Galaxy M40. Lately, we have been coming across several reports regarding this upcoming smartphone and now the complete specifications have been leaked.

Already, some key features of the smartphone were confirmed by the company and other sources. And, the Galaxy M40 is all set to be announced on June 11 in India. While we are just a week away from the unveiling of this smartphone, its complete specifications have emerged online via a Twitter-based tipster Mukul Sharma.

There you go. These are the full specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M40 (some of them might change, but the source is almost correct all the time)#samsung #samsunggalaxym40 #GalaxyM40 pic.twitter.com/VmqqEVd7lO — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 6, 2019

Samsung Galaxy M40 - Full Specifications Leak

From the tweet as shown above, the Samsung Galaxy M40 will arrive with a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The display will sport an Infinity-O display, which will have a small notch for the selfie camera as seen on the other Galaxy M series smartphones launched previously.

Under its hood, this upcoming Samsung smartphone will get the power from a Snapdragon 675 SoC teamed up with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space along with support for expandable storage. The device is tipped to be fueled by a 3500mAh battery and sport a USB Type-C port. Running Android 9 Pie, this smartphone is said to come with standard connectivity aspects and a physical fingerprint sensor at its rear.

On the imaging front, the Galaxy M40 is said to be launched with three rear cameras - a 32MP primary sensor, a 5MP secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a third 8MP sensor with a 123-degree wide-angle lens and f/2.2 aperture.

Galaxy M40 Expected Price In India

While there is no word regarding how much the Galaxy M40 will cost in India, we can expect it to be priced under Rs. 20,000. Notably, the Galaxy M30 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity is priced at Rs. 17,990. So, it is possible to expect it to be priced between Rs. 19,000 and Rs. 20,000. But we need to wait for an official word from Samsung regarding the same.

Will This Samsung Smartphone Be A Bestseller?

Well, the Galaxy M40 is all set to be launched in less than a week in India in the affordable market segment. Despite its expected pricing, the device will have features that we have been seeing in the Chinese offerings such as the ones from Xiaomi and Realme. Following a similar trend, the other Galaxy M series phone have become bestsellers, so we can expect the same from the Galaxy M40 as well.