Samsung Galaxy M40 India launch date confirmed News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Samsung Galaxy M40 is expected to be priced around Rs. 20,000.

Earlier this year, Samsung came up with two new affordable smartphone series namely Galaxy M and Galaxy A. The former includes entry-level and budget offerings and comprises three models - Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30. Now, it looks like the company is gearing up to launch the fourth model - Galaxy M40 in India.

Notably, this is not the first time that we are coming across speculations about the fourth Galaxy M series smartphones. We have been coming across reports hinting that this upcoming Samsung smartphone is in the making for quite sometime. Now, there is a sort of a confirmation regarding its launch date.

Samsung Galaxy M40 launch date

In a recent development, it has been confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy M40 will be reportedly launched on June 11 in India. Besides this, the YouTuber Technical Guruji has revealed the design and features of the smartphone. In the hands-on video, we get to see a glimpse of the smartphone showing the Infinity-O display with a punch-hole design for the camera. This design element is seen on the flagship Galaxy S series and a few Galaxy A series smartphones.

Moving on to its rear, it looks like the Galaxy M40 will arrive with triple cameras at its rear. The three camera sensors are stacked vertically and there is a fingerprint sensor at the rear of the device. Furthermore, the report hints at the presence of a Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with Adreno 612 GPU. The other details of the device remain unknown but we can expect it to use 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Also, it is believed to run Android 9 Pie topped with the company's One UI and make use of a 5000mAh battery.

Expected price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M40 is rumored to be priced around Rs. 20,000. However, a recent report by IANS showed that the smartphone might be priced around Rs. 25,000 though the latter seems to be too expensive for a device in the Galaxy M series. We will get to know more about the same on June 11.

Well, Samsung has been selling the Galaxy M series smartphones priced competitively for quite sometime and these have also received price cuts to compete against their Chinese rivals. Needless to say, these devices have been getting enough traction among consumers.