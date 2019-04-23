Samsung Galaxy M40 tipped to feature 5000mAh battery and 128GB storage space News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Samsung Galaxy M40 is all set to be launched in the coming months.

Samsung came up with the Galaxy M series smartphones that are priced competitively to compete against the likes of Chinese offerings that are enjoying the lead right now. The company recently launched the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 smartphones in the country.

Now, Samsung Galaxy M40 is likely to be the next-generation budget smartphone to be launched by the company. It is speculated to carry the model number SM-M405F. Recently, the alleged Galaxy M40 was spotted on the WiFi Alliance database revealing some of its specifications.

Samsung Galaxy M40 details leak

A report by SamMobile suggests that the smartphone will be launched with Android 9 Pie and 128GB storage space. There is no clarity regarding the existence of other storage variants. Similar to the Galaxy M30, this upcoming Samsung smartphone is also believed to arrive with a capacious 5000mAh battery. Other specifications that are speculated include a Super AMOLED display and triple rear cameras just like the M30.

Believed to be launched in the coming months, this smartphone is likely to sport a 6.3-inch or 6.4-inch display with a waterdrop notch. It is expected to feature an Exynos 7904 SoC that the Galaxy M20 and M30 smartphones use.

Galaxy M series phones price

Though there is no clarity regarding the pricing of the upcoming device, three other smartphones are already official in the country. The Galaxy M10 comes in two variants - 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM priced at Rs. 7,990 and 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM priced at Rs. 8,990. The Galaxy M20 also comes in two variants - 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM priced at Rs. 10,990 and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM priced at Rs. 12,990.

The Galaxy M30 has been launched in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM priced at Rs. 14,990 and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at Rs. 17,990. All these smartphones are exclusive to the online retailer Amazon.