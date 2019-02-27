Samsung Galaxy M30 announced with triple rear cameras; price starts from Rs. 14,990 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Samsung Galaxy M30 is now official and carries several notable highlights making it the right option for millennials.

As assured earlier, Samsung added another model to the Galaxy M series with the launch of the Galaxy M30. Similar to its kins - the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 launched earlier this year, this one is also exclusive to the online retailer Amazon India.

The Samsung Galaxy M30 bestows a triple-camera module at its rear and flaunts a gigantic 5000mAh battery along with fast charging support. It flaunts a gradient design at its rear as seen in the teasers. Also, it comes with a large Super AMOLED display making it look attractive.

Price and availability

Samsung Galaxy M30 has been launched in two variants. The base variant of the smartphone comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM and is priced at Rs. 14,990. The top-end variant of the device has 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM and is priced at Rs. 17,990. Notably, it has been launched in two colors - Gradation Black and Gradation Blue.

The device will go on sale starting from March 7 at 12 PM both via Amazon India and the official Samsung online store.

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy M30 bestows a 6.38-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display featuring a notch at the top to house the selfie camera. The device comes with the Widevine L1 certification, which lets users stream HD content from Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos and other video streaming services. Under its hood, this smartphone makes use of an octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC teamed up with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space. There is a microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB of additional storage space.

The Samsung smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped with Samsung Experience v9.5 out of the box but it will receive the Android 9 Pie update soon along with the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20. There is a triple-camera setup at its rear with a 13MP primary RGB sensor with f/1.9 aperture, a secondary 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a third 5MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 123-degree field of view. The selfie camera is a 16MP sensor with selfie focus.

The other goodies of this smartphone include dual-SIM support, Face Unlock, a USB Type-C port and a capacious 5000mAh battery with support for fast charging.