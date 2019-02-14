Samsung Galaxy M30 to sport Super AMOLED display, to be priced under Rs. 15,000

Samsung was expected to launch three smartphones in the Galaxy M lineup. However, only two devices - Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 saw the light of the day. Now, rumors and speculations regarding the Galaxy M30 have started making rounds online revealing some key aspects of the device. While we have already come across a few reports, fresh information regarding the upcoming Samsung smartphone have been revealed by the US certification website FCC.

As per a report by MySmartPrice citing the FCC documents, the Samsung Galaxy M30 with the model number SM-305F is likely to sport a Super AMOLED display. A screenshot shows the setting for Always On Display. And, the device is also said to arrive with a fingerprint reader.

Leaked Samsung Galaxy M30 price in India

In the meantime, an IANS report citing industry sources claims that the Galaxy M30 could arrive with a triple camera setup at its rear and get the power from a capacious 5000mAh battery. It is tipped to be launched in February and go on sale in the first week of March. Interestingly, the report also reveals that Galaxy M30 will be priced starting from Rs. 15,000.

Rumored specifications

The upcoming Samsung smartphone is rumored to arrive with an Infinity-V display and get the power from an Exynos 7904 SoC. It is said to adorn a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2220 x 1080 pixels. It is likely to be a 2.5D curved tempered glass. The smartphone is said to be launched in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM.

For imaging, the Galaxy M30 is said to feature a triple camera module with a 13MP primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture, a 5MP secondary wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and another 5MP depth sensing sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Up front, it is believed to sport a 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture. We can expect it to arrive in gradient colors and sport connectivity aspects such as 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, dual SIM support and a USB Type-C port.