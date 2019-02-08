Samsung Galaxy M30 renders leaked: Looks a lot like the Galaxy M20

The Samsung Galaxy M30 is probably the most anticipated budget smartphone from the Korea tech-giant, which will be the most advanced smartphone from the new Galaxy M series of devices.

We recently made a story with the alleged Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications, and how those specs are similar to the Samsung Galaxy M20 for the most part. And now, the official-looking renders of the Galaxy M30 have been leaked online, which does confirm some of the leaked features and specifications of the M30.

Looks almost similar to the Galaxy M20

It is pretty evident from the leaked renders of the Galaxy M30 that the device looks a lot like the Galaxy M20 for the most part. In fact, The device has an exact same display design with an infinity-V notch. Additionally, the smartphone has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, which again resembles the Galaxy M20.

The render does re-affirm that, just like the Galaxy M10 and the Galaxy M20, the Galaxy M30 will have a plastic unibody design, which is a bit disappointing.

The only visible difference between the Galaxy M20 and the Galaxy M30 is the rear-facing fingerprint sensor. The Samsung Galaxy M30 has a triple camera setup with a 13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M20 has a dual camera setup with a 13 MP + 5 MP cameras.

The teaser does confirm that the Samsung Galaxy M30 will feature an AMOLED display (6.38-inch) with a 16 MP front-facing selfie camera. Just like the Galaxy M20, the Galaxy M30 has a USB type C port for charging and data syncing.

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications

Leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy M30 will feature a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with 2220 x 1080p resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Exynos 7904 SoC powers the smartphone with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone in total will have four cameras with three on the back and a 16 MP selfie camera on the front. The device will be fueled by a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging via the type-C port. The Samsung Galaxy M30 will run on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box with custom Samsung Experience UI on the top.

