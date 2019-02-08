Samsung Galaxy M30 specs leaked and they are underwhelming

The M series of smartphones from Samsung are set to take on the budget smartphones from Chinese smartphone brands like Xiaomi, Honor, Vivo, and Oppo. Under the M series, the company has already launched two devices, the Galaxy M10, and the M20. And now, the specifications of the Galaxy M30 has been leaked online.

For the most part, the Galaxy M30 features a similar set of specifications as of the Samsung Galaxy M20 with minor changes in the camera and the display. The most significant difference between the Galaxy M20 and the Galaxy M30 is the display, the Galaxy M20 comes with a TFT display, whereas the Galaxy M30 will flaunt a Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution.

Samsung Galaxy M30 specs-

-Exynos 7904 Soc

-6.38-inch screen with resolution of 2220x1080

-13MP (F1.9) + 5MP (F2.2 ) +5MP (F2.2)

-16MP (F2.0) selfie

-5000mAh battery

-159mm x 75.1mm x 8.4mm

-175g

-4GB+64GB (LP DDR4+ eMMC)

-gradient design, with a gradient blue and black. — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) February 7, 2019

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M30 is expected to come with a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with 2220 x 1080p resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. Just like the Galaxy M20, the Galaxy M30 features the Exynos 7904 SoC with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. Do note that, unlike the Galaxy M20, the Galaxy M30 will not be available with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

In total, the Galaxy M30 will have four cameras (three on the back and one on the front). The rear camera setup will feature a 13 MP primary RGB sensor, a 5 MP super wide angle lens, and a 5 MP depth sensor. The primary camera setup will be similar to the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018). The 16 MP selfie camera is most likely to reside inside the water-drop of the infinity-V notch.

A 5000 mAh Li-i will fuel the Samsung Galaxy M30 with support for 15W fast charging via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone is expected to feature a gradient back panel (blue and black) with an all-glass design.

As one can clearly see, there is only two significant difference between the Galaxy M20 and the M30. The Galaxy M30 will be priced upwards of Rs 15,000 and is expected to sell on the fact that the device has a high-res selfie camera with an AMOLED display. With respect to performance, the Galaxy M30 will be identical to the Galaxy M20.