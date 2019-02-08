ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Samsung Galaxy M30 specs leaked and they are underwhelming

Galaxy M30 is expected to launch in the next few weeks

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The M series of smartphones from Samsung are set to take on the budget smartphones from Chinese smartphone brands like Xiaomi, Honor, Vivo, and Oppo. Under the M series, the company has already launched two devices, the Galaxy M10, and the M20. And now, the specifications of the Galaxy M30 has been leaked online.

    Samsung Galaxy M30 specs leaked and they are underwhelming

     

    For the most part, the Galaxy M30 features a similar set of specifications as of the Samsung Galaxy M20 with minor changes in the camera and the display. The most significant difference between the Galaxy M20 and the Galaxy M30 is the display, the Galaxy M20 comes with a TFT display, whereas the Galaxy M30 will flaunt a Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution.

    Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications

    The Samsung Galaxy M30 is expected to come with a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with 2220 x 1080p resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. Just like the Galaxy M20, the Galaxy M30 features the Exynos 7904 SoC with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. Do note that, unlike the Galaxy M20, the Galaxy M30 will not be available with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

    In total, the Galaxy M30 will have four cameras (three on the back and one on the front). The rear camera setup will feature a 13 MP primary RGB sensor, a 5 MP super wide angle lens, and a 5 MP depth sensor. The primary camera setup will be similar to the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018). The 16 MP selfie camera is most likely to reside inside the water-drop of the infinity-V notch.

     

    A 5000 mAh Li-i will fuel the Samsung Galaxy M30 with support for 15W fast charging via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone is expected to feature a gradient back panel (blue and black) with an all-glass design.

    As one can clearly see, there is only two significant difference between the Galaxy M20 and the M30. The Galaxy M30 will be priced upwards of Rs 15,000 and is expected to sell on the fact that the device has a high-res selfie camera with an AMOLED display. With respect to performance, the Galaxy M30 will be identical to the Galaxy M20.

    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 6:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 8, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue