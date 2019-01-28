Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 launched in India; price starts from Rs. 7,990

As assured earlier, Samsung just launched two new smartphones in India in the new Galaxy M series. These are the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20. Both the smartphones feature the company's new Infinity-V display. Besides being affordable smartphones, both these Samsung phones come with Widevine L1 certification for HD video streaming via popular apps.

Price and availability

Samsung Galaxy M10 has been launched in two variants - one with 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM and the other with 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM priced at Rs. 7,990 and Rs. 8,990 respectively. On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy M20 has been launched with 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM. These variants are priced at Rs. 10,990 and Rs. 12,990 respectively. Both these devices will be exclusive to Amazon and the official Samsung online store and the sale will debut on February 5.

Samsung Galaxy M10 specifications

Samsung Galaxy M10 bestows a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under its hood, this smartphone uses an octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC based on the 14nm process paired with Mali-G71 GPU, 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB ROM. There is a microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB of expandable storage.

The smartphone comes with a dual camera module at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor with LED flash and a 5MP secondary sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. There is a 5MP selfie camera at the front with f/2.0 aperture. It has connectivity features such as Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi, GPS and dual SIM support. Running Android 8.1 Oreo topped with Samsung Experience 9.5, Face Unlock and a 3430mAh battery. The device misses out on a fingerprint sensor considering its pricing.

Samsung Galaxy M20 specifications

Samsung Galaxy M20 adorns a 6.3-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. This smartphone employs an octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC based on the 14nm process paired with the same GPU as the Galaxy M10, 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB ROM. It also runs the same OS, connectivity features, expandable storage support, Face Unlock and dual SIM support. The difference is that this one has a physical fingerprint sensor at its rear.

For imaging, it uses a dual camera setup with a 13MP primary camera with LED flash and f/1.9 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor with ultra-wide angle lens. It has an 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture. The device gets the power from a capacious 5000mAh battery with fast charging support. These phones will get the Android 9 Pie update later this year.