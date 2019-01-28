Samsung Galaxy M series launch event: Catch the live streaming here

Samsung is all set for the launch of new series of devices in India on the 28th of January 2019, to compete against the likes of the Redmi and Xiaomi smartphones. The company is most likely to launch the Samsung Galaxy M10, Samsung Galaxy M20, and the Samsung Galaxy M30 smartphones, and catch the live streaming of the launch event on GizBot.

The Samsung Galaxy M series launch event is scheduled to happen on the 28th of January at 6:00 PM. As the company has already confirmed, all three smartphones will be available exclusively on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy M10 possible specs

The Samsung Galaxy M10 is the most affordable smartphone of the lot and is expected to cost Rs 8,990. The smartphone will come with a 6.2-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ screen resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass.

The smartphone will feature 2/3 GB of RAM with 16/32 GB of internal storage with a dedicated micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion. The Galaxy M10 will be the most affordable smartphone from Samsung with a dual camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy M20 possible specs

The Samsung Galaxy M20 will feature an FHD+ resolution display with a water-drop (infinity-U) notch, offering higher screen to body ratio. The smartphone will be powered by an Exynos Octa-core chipset with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone will feature a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging and dual SIM card support with dual VoLTE and other improved connectivity features. The Galaxy M20 is expected to cost Rs 11,990.

Samsung Galaxy M30 possible specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M30 is expected to come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080p resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The smartphone will feature the newly launched Exynos 7409 SoC with 4/6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot.

Unlike the Galaxy M10 and the M20, the Galaxy M30 will feature a triple camera setup with a standard RGB sensor, a telephoto lens, and a super wide-angle lens. The Galaxy M30 will feature a 5000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack.